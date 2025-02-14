GrabTV envisioned revolutionizing traditional television commerce with a groundbreaking platform called Television Commerce (T-Commerce), a new product that would bring the two-way communication to the century-old industry, which traditionally has only a one-way channel.

This ambitious project required integrating several components, such as a client-side application for televisions, a mobile application, administration tools, dashboards and servers. However, transitioning from a promising proof of concept (POC) to a commercially viable product posed significant hurdles, particularly concerning scalability and attractiveness to potential investors. Executives grappled with making crucial technological choices without committing heavily to inflexible systems, fearing limitations that might hinder future growth opportunities.