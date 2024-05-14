As an active and powerful force for democratic values, this large, global nongovernmental organization (NGO) is a constant target for both nation-state and commercial threat actors. Given these threats, maintaining a strong external security posture is critical for its global security team.
With more than 1,000 employees and an ever-expanding global perimeter, maintaining an up-to-date picture of its attack surface was a constant challenge. As the NGO began moving its core assets to the cloud, unknown risks from shadow IT and forgotten infrastructure became an increasing source of anxiety for the security team.
The NGO was attracted to the IBM Security® Randori Recon solution because it can continuously discover and monitor external attack surfaces and alert the security team about important changes. With insights from an attacker’s perspective, the team can focus on remediating top risks and gain peace of mind through tighter control of the organization’s expanding global footprint.
“Having tried IBM Security Randori Recon, I would say its discovery mechanisms for external-facing assets are far superior to any other scans we’ve ever seen from a third party,” says the Global Head of IT Security at the NGO. “It leaves no stone unturned—passive DNS, PTR records, TLS cert details—it will scrub them all. You may be surprised by what you discover is sitting in the public cloud.”
After signing up for Randori Recon, the NGO gained immediate visibility into its external-facing attack surface, identifying several systems it didn’t know were publicly exposed. From there, the security team reduced the organization’s attack surface by removing and masking systems from the internet. The NGO was then ready for its cloud-first future.
© Copyright IBM Corporation 2023. IBM Corporation, IBM Security, New Orchard Road, Armonk, NY 10504
Produced in the United States of America, November 2023.
IBM, the IBM logo, ibm.com, and IBM Security are trademarks or registered trademarks of International Business Machines Corporation, in the United States and/or other countries. Other product and service names might be trademarks of IBM or other companies. A current list of IBM trademarks is available on ibm.com/legal/copyright-trademark.
This document is current as of the initial date of publication and may be changed by IBM at any time. Not all offerings are available in every country in which IBM operates.
All client examples cited or described are presented as illustrations of the manner in which some clients have used IBM products and the results they may have achieved. Actual environmental costs and performance characteristics will vary depending on individual client configurations and conditions. Generally expected results cannot be provided as each client's results will depend entirely on the client’s systems and services ordered. THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT IS PROVIDED “AS IS” WITHOUT ANY WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING WITHOUT ANY WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND ANY WARRANTY OR CONDITION OF NON-INFRINGEMENT. IBM products are warranted according to the terms and conditions of the agreements under which they are provided.
Statement of Good Security Practices: No IT system or product should be considered completely secure, and no single product, service or security measure can be completely effective in preventing improper use or access. IBM does not warrant that any systems, products or services are immune from, or will make your enterprise immune from, the malicious or illegal conduct of any party.