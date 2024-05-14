As an active and powerful force for democratic values, this large, global nongovernmental organization (NGO) is a constant target for both nation-state and commercial threat actors. Given these threats, maintaining a strong external security posture is critical for its global security team.

With more than 1,000 employees and an ever-expanding global perimeter, maintaining an up-to-date picture of its attack surface was a constant challenge. As the NGO began moving its core assets to the cloud, unknown risks from shadow IT and forgotten infrastructure became an increasing source of anxiety for the security team.