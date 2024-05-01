When Instana Partner Kloia (link resides outside of ibm.com), a cloud, DevOps and microservices solution provider, helped GittiGidiyor audit its Kubernetes clusters in 2019, it recognized an opportunity for GittiGidiyor to increase monitoring visibility using Instana.

Kloia helped GittiGidiyor evaluate its application performance needs and define performance-monitoring requirements, and it continues to work with GittiGidiyor to help resolve issues and extend Instana monitoring to Node.js applications.

When GittiGidiyor piloted Instana, the team came away impressed that a single installation produced valuable visibility almost immediately. “We installed it once and it auto-detected our apps,” explains Oguz Yarimtepe, GittiGidiyor’s Site Reliability Engineer (SRE) Team Lead. “Other tools require more of a process and changing Docker files. Now, we don’t need to do that.”

Upon installing Instana, GittiGidiyor also quickly established greater fidelity over the interdependencies between microservices. According to Mehmet Gökhan Akgül, Software Development Team Lead, “It allows us to discover the whole structure of our system and brings observability to our dependencies.”

Yarimtepe adds, “We have the big picture of our infrastructure, we can see what’s talking with what. I can see what clusters I have, the resource usage, how many PIDs, what kind of deployments, namespaces, whatever. I can just look at the screen and see them very fast.”

When GittiGidiyor developed a secondary data center as a disaster recovery site, the SRE team needed to discover the dependencies of the second infrastructure to understand how requirements would change when switching apps from one site to the other. As Yarimtepe explains, “We need to be able to run a back-end cluster, a front-end cluster, a PCI cluster, etcetera, across the two sites.” Using Instana, it was easy. “I can just see it,” says Yarimtepe. “Instead of running a TCP dump or going to a Git report and searching for configurations, I have the power to understand exactly what’s going on from an application perspective.”

For its most critical application, the payment system, GittiGidiyor appreciates the ability to find issues immediately, so as not to lose an opportunity to close a sale. Instana offers Smart Alerts, which allows users to create custom thresholds or establish KPIs on different services to proactively alert on issues before they become a problem.