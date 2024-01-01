“As pioneers in the field of enterprise AI, GigaSpaces is on a mission to unlock the potential of structured data for AI models, enabling enterprises to interact with enterprise data in natural language at human level accuracy.
The cornerstone of this vision is helping organizations implement generative AI solutions that are highly accurate and trustworthy. The launch of watsonx.governance represents a significant step forward in this direction, and we are eager to explore the platform’s capabilities and contribute to setting new standards in AI governance.”
Adi Paz
CEO
GigaSpaces
GigaSpaces (link resides outside of ibm.com), an IBM Business Partner, is a global pioneer in in-memory computing, building one of the market’s first Digital Integration Hubs—an out-of-the-box solution that simplifies organizations’ digital transformation, enabling them to develop and launch digital services at a rapid pace. The GigaSpaces Smart DIH is part of the company’s Smart suite of products, alongside the award-winning Smart Cache solution.
© Copyright IBM Corporation 2024. IBM Corporation, New Orchard Road, Armonk, NY 10504
Produced in the United States of America. February 2024.
IBM, the IBM logo, and ibm.com are trademarks or registered trademarks of International Business Machines Corporation, in the United States and/or other countries. Other product and service names might be trademarks of IBM or other companies. A current list of IBM trademarks is available on ibm.com/legal/copyright-trademark.
This document is current as of the initial date of publication and may be changed by IBM at any time. Not all offerings are available in every country in which IBM operates.
All client examples cited or described are presented as illustrations of the manner in which some clients have used IBM products and the results they may have achieved. Actual environmental costs and performance characteristics will vary depending on individual client configurations and conditions. Generally expected results cannot be provided as each client’s results will depend entirely on the client’s systems and services ordered.
THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT IS PROVIDED “AS IS” WITHOUT ANY WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING WITHOUT ANY WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND ANY WARRANTY OR CONDITION OF NON-INFRINGEMENT. IBM products are warranted according to the terms and conditions of the agreements under which they are provided.