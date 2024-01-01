“As pioneers in the field of enterprise AI, GigaSpaces is on a mission to unlock the potential of structured data for AI models, enabling enterprises to interact with enterprise data in natural language at human level accuracy.

The cornerstone of this vision is helping organizations implement generative AI solutions that are highly accurate and trustworthy. The launch of watsonx.governance represents a significant step forward in this direction, and we are eager to explore the platform’s capabilities and contribute to setting new standards in AI governance.”

Adi Paz

CEO

GigaSpaces