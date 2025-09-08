Georgia Tech partners with Avid Solutions and IBM to revolutionize Stonecrest's asset management, energy distribution and workforce coordination
The Georgia Institute of Technology, a leading research university, is working in collaboration with Georgia’s state and local government to address pressing social challenges. In Stonecrest, Georgia—a pilot site for their community research initiative—Georgia Tech is tackling the intertwined crises of food and energy insecurity. This initiative builds on prior research and pilot work conducted under the 2022 Georgia Smart Communities Challenge, which laid the groundwork for scalable smart infrastructure solutions.
Traditional infrastructure systems were proving inadequate for enabling predictive maintenance, intelligent energy distribution and scalable job creation—critical components for building resilient communities. Georgia Tech recognized the need for a smarter, more integrated approach. Their goal was to implement a system that could unify asset management, environmental monitoring and workforce coordination while also being scalable across multiple counties and replicable in other regions in the US.
The challenge was twofold: optimize predictive maintenance and energy distribution to directly address food and energy insecurity, and develop a scalable, replicable model that could be deployed in diverse regions across the country. Legacy systems and manual processes were causing inefficiencies, increasing the risk of errors and placing a heavy burden on employees. These limitations led to slower response times, reduced employee satisfaction and a diminished ability to serve the community effectively.
in unplanned asset downtime across 3 counties with IBM Maximo Application Suite
in manual field response times through smart workflows using watsonx Orchestrate
in peak load costs through energy monitoring
in water waste in agriculture through automation
in deployment speed compared to earlier projects
To bring Georgia Tech’s vision of a resilient, intelligent infrastructure to life, Avid Solutions Intl, an IBM Business Partner®, led the project, with ZNAPZ providing licensing support for IBM® Maximo® Application Suite. The initiative centered on deploying the IBM Maximo Application Suite asset management solution and the IBM watsonx Orchestrate® automation solution, chosen for their scalability, interoperability and ability to support public-private integration.
The implementation was carried out in carefully coordinated stages—from site preparation and stakeholder alignment to system integration, sensor and drone deployment, and full-scale validation. Throughout the process, Avid Solutions led the delivery of IBM’s technologies, ensuring seamless integration with Georgia Tech’s existing systems and alignment with their community goals.
There were three key components of the transformation:
Challenges such as data silos were addressed through Georgia Tech’s coordination with stakeholders, while workforce limitations were mitigated through partnerships that created local green jobs. The system built on watsonx Orchestrate and Maximo has a modular, API-driven architecture—aligned with IBM protocols—making it possible to be adapted to other regions by modifying energy models, crop databases and regulatory layers.
The deployment of Maximo and watsonx Orchestrate has delivered measurable, community-wide impact for Georgia Tech’s initiative in Stonecrest.
By leveraging predictive analytics, Georgia Tech achieved a 40% reduction in unplanned asset downtime across three counties. Smart workflows enabled by watsonx Orchestrate led to a 60% decrease in manual field response times, significantly improving operational agility. Clean energy monitoring contributed to an 18% reduction in peak load costs, while automation in agriculture drove a 30% decrease in water waste. The initiative also delivered a 30% increase in deployment speed compared to previous projects, and it is projected to generate USD 2.3 million in cost avoidance over three years, with a 10x return on investment.
Beyond operational gains, the project also created 120 new jobs in sustainability and smart infrastructure, empowering local talent and reinforcing Georgia Tech’s role as a driver of inclusive innovation.
This transformation marks a shift from reactive to predictive governance, where intelligent automation enables faster, data-driven decisions. By extending Maximo into biological and environmental assets, Georgia Tech has redefined asset management and positioned themselves as a national model for scalable, resilient infrastructure. Looking ahead, Georgia Tech will deepen their involvement in solutions across the state of Georgia in 2025 by launching a capstone collaboration with senior-level students, supporting the next phase of system optimization and data integration.
The Georgia Institute of Technology (link resides outside of ibm.com) is one of the top public research universities in the US. It has more than 50,000 students across the main campus in Atlanta, at its off-campus instructional site Georgia Tech—Europe in Metz, France, and through distance and online learning.
Avid Solutions Intl (link resides outside of ibm.com) is an IBM Business Partner delivering innovative, scalable solutions across a wide range of industries. With expertise in digital transformation, automation and intelligent systems integration, Avid Solutions helps organizations modernize operations, enhance sustainability and drive measurable impact through advanced technologies and strategic collaboration.
