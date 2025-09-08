The Georgia Institute of Technology, a leading research university, is working in collaboration with Georgia’s state and local government to address pressing social challenges. In Stonecrest, Georgia—a pilot site for their community research initiative—Georgia Tech is tackling the intertwined crises of food and energy insecurity. This initiative builds on prior research and pilot work conducted under the 2022 Georgia Smart Communities Challenge, which laid the groundwork for scalable smart infrastructure solutions.

Traditional infrastructure systems were proving inadequate for enabling predictive maintenance, intelligent energy distribution and scalable job creation—critical components for building resilient communities. Georgia Tech recognized the need for a smarter, more integrated approach. Their goal was to implement a system that could unify asset management, environmental monitoring and workforce coordination while also being scalable across multiple counties and replicable in other regions in the US.

The challenge was twofold: optimize predictive maintenance and energy distribution to directly address food and energy insecurity, and develop a scalable, replicable model that could be deployed in diverse regions across the country. Legacy systems and manual processes were causing inefficiencies, increasing the risk of errors and placing a heavy burden on employees. These limitations led to slower response times, reduced employee satisfaction and a diminished ability to serve the community effectively.