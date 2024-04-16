FlightSafety leaders joined forces with experts from IBM and applied the IBM Garage™ model, a bold, comprehensive approach to innovation and transformation that quickly creates and scales new ideas. Together, they began to explore how data could transform the traditional syllabus-driven approach to pilot training—where regardless of pilots’ mastery of a particular skill, they practice that skill as much or as little as the curriculum dictates—and move toward adaptive learning concepts.

People in aviation tend to thrive on structure and discipline, so the predictable cadence and rapid iteration of the IBM Garage was a great fit for FlightSafety. During an IBM Garage Enterprise Design Thinking™ Workshop, IBM data scientists and FlightSafety aviation experts brainstormed ways to incorporate AI and machine learning into FlightSafety’s business. The workshop resulted in a vision and a roadmap for a minimum viable product (MVP) built for the cloud with open source technologies for advanced analytics.

“The way the IBM Garage model is set up, there’s a lot of interaction. I think it’s more fun when you have that type of collaborative environment,” says Bert Sawyer, Director of Government Strategic Management at FlightSafety. “It’s exciting because there are all these new insights as the teams work through two-week sprints and start to ask questions and make suggestions.”

Following the user-centered and agile IBM Garage Methodology, the team co-created the first iteration of FlightSmart, an adaptive learning technology that integrates with a flight simulator. Each new iteration of FlightSmart incorporated user and instructor feedback, even around design details such as changing the dashboard background color to match the dark screens found in an aircraft cockpit.

In spite of the COVID-19 pandemic, FlightSafety’s commitment to innovation maintained pace. The agile and collaborative IBM Garage approach easily transferred from face-to-face interactions to virtual teamwork. “If we hadn’t implemented the IBM Garage model, our development pace would have slowed severely when COVID hit. We’d probably be months behind where we are today,” Sawyer explains. “But, working virtually, we were able to keep the expertise of all the people on the IBM-FlightSafety team.”