Transforming sales performance with AI automation

Franchise Brokers Association delivers faster, efficient data using IBM watsonx Orchestrate

person sitting at office desk smiling at laptop
From manual review to AI-powered precision

Franchise Brokers Association (FBA) is a national leader in connecting aspiring business owners with the right franchise opportunities. With a reputation for professionalism and personalized guidance, FBA supports its broker network by processing hundreds of Franchise Disclosure Documents (FDDs). Each document, containing 200–400 pages, is packed with financial and operational details that are critical to make informed decisions.

Historically, parsing these legal documents was a grueling, error-prone task. Manually extracting key data, calculating summaries and uploading the documents to the HubSpot CRM took up to four hours per listing. This process often limited FBA to reviewing just a few listings per week, and errors in transcription or calculations eroded broker confidence and undermined trust with clients.
Zero

math errors with automated calculations

 75%

reduction in listing creation time

 100%

coverage across listings 
We were spending entire afternoons combing through giant PDF disclosures—and still ending up with summary mistakes. Chris Wall President and COO Franchise Brokers Association
FBA automates with IBM watsonx Orchestrate

Now our specialist isn’t buried in paperwork—he’s there to catch the one‑in‑a‑hundred nuances, not the one‑in‑one‑hundred‑thousand typos. Chris Wall President and COO Franchise Brokers Association
From tedious to transformational

The impact of watsonx Orchestrate has been significant: a 75% reduction in listing creation time, zero math errors thanks to automated calculations, full portfolio coverage—no more cherry-picking—and higher broker and member satisfaction due to consistently accurate listings.

In 2025, FBA extended the implementation with a second layer of automation: real-time legal compliance monitoring.

A nightly machine learning pipeline now scans all live listings, automatically flagging unsubstantiated earnings claims or improper territory and royalty statements. Alerts are sent only to the compliance team when needed—providing peace of mind without additional operational overhead.

“Watsonx Orchestrate isn’t just our document parser—it’s our 24/7 compliance watchdog,” says Wall.

Looking ahead, FBA is preparing to deploy conversational AI assistants using the agentic framework of watsonx Orchestrate. These assistants will support brokers in real time, surfacing legal insights, summarizing opportunities and helping match entrepreneurs with the right franchises. This next evolution underscores FBA’s belief in automation, not as a replacement for humans, but as an amplifier of their expertise and impact.

“By cutting our listing turnaround from four hours to one, we freed up our team to focus on high‑value work,” concludes Wall.
We saw an immediate uptick in member satisfaction—everyone appreciates having accurate data at their fingertips. Chris Wall President and COO Franchise Brokers Association
FBA logo with white space
About Franchise Brokers Association

Franchise Brokers Association (FBA) (link resides outside of ibm.com) specializes in helping aspiring entrepreneurs find and invest in the right franchise opportunities. With a trusted network of brokers and a robust training and support system, FBA serves as a cornerstone of the franchise industry—empowering candidates with transparent data, ethical guidance and modern tools.

 Solution component IBM® watsonx Orchestrate™
