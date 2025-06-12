The impact of watsonx Orchestrate has been significant: a 75% reduction in listing creation time, zero math errors thanks to automated calculations, full portfolio coverage—no more cherry-picking—and higher broker and member satisfaction due to consistently accurate listings.

In 2025, FBA extended the implementation with a second layer of automation: real-time legal compliance monitoring.

A nightly machine learning pipeline now scans all live listings, automatically flagging unsubstantiated earnings claims or improper territory and royalty statements. Alerts are sent only to the compliance team when needed—providing peace of mind without additional operational overhead.

“Watsonx Orchestrate isn’t just our document parser—it’s our 24/7 compliance watchdog,” says Wall.

Looking ahead, FBA is preparing to deploy conversational AI assistants using the agentic framework of watsonx Orchestrate. These assistants will support brokers in real time, surfacing legal insights, summarizing opportunities and helping match entrepreneurs with the right franchises. This next evolution underscores FBA’s belief in automation, not as a replacement for humans, but as an amplifier of their expertise and impact.

“By cutting our listing turnaround from four hours to one, we freed up our team to focus on high‑value work,” concludes Wall.