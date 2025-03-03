In the fast-paced realm of investments, rapidity and insightfulness are key to success. This statement is especially true for FactSet, a prominent provider of financial data analytics. To sustain its growth and maintain superior client services, the company recognized the necessity to enhance its customer-centric approach and accelerate software development. Its evolution toward an agile methodology, though beneficial, revealed the need for a more robust and comprehensive toolset to facilitate a large-scale transformation.

Sanjeev Acharya, head of project and portfolio management technology at FactSet, articulates this challenge: “We lacked a cohesive view and clarity across all ongoing activities,” he states. “Each team was utilizing their individual spreadsheets, resulting in a disconnect about who was handling what.”

Acharya further elaborates on the lack of visibility: “Priorities were often misaligned, projects deviated from strategic objectives and the organization struggled to optimally allocate its human resources.”

In essence, the challenge for FactSet was not merely about adopting a more customer-oriented mindset. It was also about implementing the right tools and processes to ensure alignment, transparency and efficient resource allocation across projects and teams. This realization marked a pivotal turning point in FactSet’s journey toward becoming a more agile and customer-focused enterprise.