“As enterprises advance the use of AI in their organizations, it is essential to have confidence in the data and models/solutions/systems that feed their analyses and decisions. Responsible AI, founded on solid governance principles, is crucial to driving fair and ethical business decisions. The EY.ai Confidence Index methodology/solution enabled by IBM® watsonx.governance™ will strengthen EY clients’ ability to measure, manage and mitigate risks by helping to empower confidence in the data, models, processes, and technology making up their solutions through an empirical and quantitative assessment of the underlying AI solution/model.”



Mario Schlener

Global FS Risk Technology Lead

Lead Risk Consulting Canada

Co-Lead Global Responsible AI

EY