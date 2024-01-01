“As enterprises advance the use of AI in their organizations, it is essential to have confidence in the data and models/solutions/systems that feed their analyses and decisions. Responsible AI, founded on solid governance principles, is crucial to driving fair and ethical business decisions. The EY.ai Confidence Index methodology/solution enabled by IBM® watsonx.governance™ will strengthen EY clients’ ability to measure, manage and mitigate risks by helping to empower confidence in the data, models, processes, and technology making up their solutions through an empirical and quantitative assessment of the underlying AI solution/model.”
Mario Schlener
Global FS Risk Technology Lead
Lead Risk Consulting Canada
Co-Lead Global Responsible AI
EY
EY (link resides outside of ibm.com) exists to build a better working world, helping create long-term value for clients, people and society and build trust in the capital markets. Enabled by data and technology, diverse EY teams in over 150 countries provide trust through assurance and help clients grow, transform and operate. Working across assurance, consulting, law, strategy, tax and transactions, EY teams ask better questions to find new answers for the complex issues facing our world today.
