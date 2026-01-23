Evernorth’s IT storage team, developers and executives now benefit from improved efficiency and near real-time data access. The solution has addressed the Evernorth CIO Office’s immediate financial concerns and positioned the company for long-term success by enabling capacity planning reports and forecasting CAPEX investments in new storage based on growth trends.

The new system has fulfilled Evernorth’s requirements, enabling efficient dataset management from all sources, and automated data collection. It offers automated reporting through OMEGAMON Situations and provides quick access to data for non-technical employees through the real-time dataset metrics (RDM) viewer. Moreover, the system also filters data quickly, enhancing operational efficiency and decision-making processes.

James Cotter, Mainframe Storage Leader at Evernorth Health Services, highlighted the impact of the transition, stating, “We use the [IBM] OMEGAMON products because they are a great tool for hardware replacements or hardware refreshes. It allows us to track performance and gather various statistics before and after switching from old to new hardware.”

The solution’s near real-time data capabilities, in stark contrast to the previous system’s scheduled collections, have empowered Evernorth’s team to respond swiftly to potential issues, preventing problems and ensuring data integrity. Integrating OMEGAMON with existing systems, such as DFSMSrmm and the IBM Resource Access Control Facility (RACF®) security solution, further bolsters its value, providing a unified view of storage data.

Looking ahead, Evernorth plans to leverage the enhanced capabilities of IBM OMEGAMON to drive further improvements in capacity planning, forecasting CAPEX investments and fostering a more data-driven culture. Their partnership with IBM, marked by responsive development, continues to be a cornerstone of Evernorth’s storage management strategy.

The collaboration between Evernorth, IBM and Rocket Software has resulted in a robust, scalable and cost-effective storage monitoring solution that serves Evernorth’s business needs well into the future.