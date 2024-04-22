When the world’s best surgical implant companies need orthopedic instruments, they call on Enztec. The New Zealand-based manufacturer designs, builds and delivers clinically proven medical devices.

Enztec stays at the forefront of orthopedic device development by conducting intensive research on medical device innovation, patient care and industry best practices—a rewarding but time-consuming process.

In the discovery phase of new projects, researchers at Enztec spend nearly 90% of their work week gathering and reviewing research papers from medical publications. Not wanting to sacrifice quality for speed, Enztec sought a solution that could help reimagine the research experience.