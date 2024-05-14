Enfo aims to outshine its competitors by delivering managed services that are consistently robust and cost-effective. As a result, the Enfo team must take great care in selecting the technology to support this part of the company’s service offering.

Jyrki Karjalainen, Business Development Manager at Enfo, explains: “Customers are becoming more selective, which means we cannot afford to drop our level of service and we must maintain competitive pricing. The solutions we choose to host our customers’ environments play a crucial role in ensuring that we can deliver on their expectations around availability and cost-efficiency.”

As Enfo’s existing production data storage system approached end of life, the team had to work harder to sustain consistent performance and saw maintenance costs rise. Both these factors threatened the company’s profit margins, so it kicked off a search for new solutions.

Leinonen comments: “We really sweat our IT assets, so when we start seeing a degradation in performance we have to act fast. Our goal is to minimize the resources we spend managing our IT infrastructure, so we can pass on the savings to our customers in the form of competitive fees.”

Recognizing that data is often its customers’ most important asset, Enfo also set out to enhance its approach to data protection. Leinonen says: “We decided to deploy Rubrik backup and replication software and move from a single-site configuration to three sites. Our previous backup storage wasn’t keeping up with demand, so we began looking for an alternative that was easy-to-manage, scalable, affordable, and compatible with Rubrik.”