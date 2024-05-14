“Our competitive prices and the range of our product offerings are two of the many reasons why we are the market leader,” says Monica Trøen Volden, Elkjøp’s Head of Insight and Analytics. “It is important for us to stay relevant to the customer in terms of products and services.”

Further broadening its customer base, Elkjøp expanded into the home appliance and kitchen refitting market, where it has also experienced significant growth during the last decade.

To help management make timely decisions based upon the best available customer information, Elkjøp was an early adopter of BI and analytics technology. The company has used on-premises versions of what later became IBM® Cognos® Analytics software since 1999. “We have a lot of data with a renewed focus on making sure that we use the data when we make business decisions and when we interact with customers,” says Trøen Volden. Toward this end, the Elkjøp strategy was to provide features and functionalities on the latest release to delight end users. This required a solution that was easy to upgrade.

In recent years, Elkjøp executives began augmenting the use of BI reports by increasing the use of dashboards to get a more immediate sense of business operations. However, this shift taxed the on-premises system. “Generally, the dashboards required more computing resources than reports,” says Sandeep Dhirad, Elkjøp’s BI Architect. “We needed to start looking at providing more resources to support dashboards for our users.” The company needed a solution that would allow it to easily scale its BI platform to accommodate current and future growth.

“Ever since we’ve had Cognos, we’ve had skilled people maintaining that solution on premises,” says Trøen Volden. “But we came to a point where we needed to renew our focus on supporting and collaborating with the business instead of focusing on the maintenance of technology.” As the business grew, the BI and analytics team needed a solution that would allow them to reallocate staff to support this strategy.