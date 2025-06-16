As Ukraine's largest private energy company, DTEK provides light and warmth to millions of people. Since 2022, DTEK has worked tirelessly to support combat veterans in their reintegration into civilian life and provided free energy to critical infrastructure facilities in the Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk regions.

Alongside intense bombardment of its distribution network and power plants, DTEK faces a constant threat from cyberwarfare, aimed at destabilizing critical energy infrastructure. On the frontlines of safeguarding DTEK from cyberattacks is MODUS X, the DTEK Group’s cyber and information security arm.

According to a MODUS X spokesperson, “We protect the business, innovations and customer trust of DTEK, so it is crucial for us to secure all systems, including those that process critical data. We strive to ensure security at every level using zero trust approaches.”

With DTEK facing increasingly frequent and destructive cyberthreats, MODUS X urgently needed to step up its monitoring and incident response capabilities. The company decided to establish a new security operation center (SOC) that would support 24x7 monitoring and protection of DTEK’s IT infrastructure.

As part of setting up the new SOC, MODUS X looked for a fresh set of security tools that aligned with its key priorities. These tools included accelerating threat detection, analysis and containment, deploying centralized ticket management and introducing behavioral analysis and predictive analytics.

