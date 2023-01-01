“As a data management and engineering company providing market-leading data solutions, we’re big believers in unlocking the power of data to drive innovation. Maintaining a leading edge means solving our client’s most complex data challenges with transformative technologies, and now, we’re one of the first movers with watsonx.data, IBM’s open data store that helps scale analytics and AI, anywhere.”

“We’re excited to see how watsonx.data can easily bring together unstructured and structured data with trusted data access, deriving often buried answers from analytical and operational questions. We’re looking forward to showcasing the power of Watsonx.data to our fantastic set of clients across the Media Supply Chain, Food Distribution and Retail, and helping IBM shine a light on this fantastic innovation.”

Simon Parkinson

Managing Director

Dot Group