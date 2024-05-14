The agri-food sector is facing today’s consumer demands in terms of sustainability, quality and traceability of the products they consume, including extra virgin olive oil (EVOO). Consumers want to know where the ingredients come from and corroborate their authenticity, which has driven an unprecedented demand for a smarter and safer food supply.

Deoleo, the world’s largest olive oil company, has always been committed to keeping the consumer at the center of all its strategic decisions, focusing on its products’ quality, transparency and sustainability.



This commitment, linked to the growing trend among consumers to know the traceability of the products they consume, led Deoleo to seek technological resources to support them. To this end, the company identified the its needs and then searched the market for the most disruptive technologies and the right technology partners to establish priorities and address the transformation.

This whole process culminated in the introduction of IBM’s blockchain technology to protect the traceability of Deoleo’s oils and drive certification of the sustainable processes carried out throughout the value chain.