Behind the glamour of nightclubs, owners compete hard for paying guests. Creating unique experiences—tailored to attract the local audience—is key. With so many options available to the 18-24 millennial demographic, operators such as Deltic Group, with 55 UK venues serving 8 million customers annually, are always looking for ways to drive footfall and increase share of wallet.

Deltic Group’s potential guests were born on the web, and constantly use social channels to talk about what’s on, where, what’s cool—and what’s not. Each of Deltic Group’s clubs uses its own Facebook page to promote events, interact with guests and answer questions via Facebook Messenger. Typical Messenger questions include: “What’s on tonight?”, “When do the doors open?” and, “Is there a dress code?”. The vast majority of these messages arrive in the late evening, when the club staff are too busy to respond, yet when people are deciding where to go for the evening. Answering these questions quickly can make the difference between attracting visitors and losing the opportunity to a competitor.

Deltic Group’s marketing team realized that every message represented a potential sale, and even a small improvement in message response rates could increase club attendance. There was also the chance to convert enquires into bookings for private booths or parties, which are highly valuable as guests are more likely to attend if they have paid in advance, and tend to spend more on a big night out.

Tim Howard, Marketing Director at Deltic Group, explains, “On Facebook Messenger alone we receive around 350,000 messages each year, only 10 percent of which we could actually answer. We wanted to support our clubs by responding to these enquiries without becoming a faceless central call center, which would probably put people off. Our aim was to enable personalized interactions on social media at scale, enabling us to drive up club attendance and increase group revenues, while retaining the local touch.”