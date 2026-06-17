Driving sales with AI-powered sustainability data

To modernize how sustainability expertise was accessed across the organization, IBM developed AskSustainability—an AI-powered agent designed to act as an institutional expert. The agent automates responses to routine inquiries and provides instant access to sustainability data such as operational metrics, corporate policies, or client-specific product carbon footprints, offering trusted, accurate responses rather than requiring a user to search across fragmented systems with potentially outdated metrics.

AskSustainability lets sellers respond to client needs with greater speed and accuracy. And when deeper expertise is required, the agent connects users directly to the right subject matter specialists, ensuring that human insight is applied where it creates the most value, but skipping any time wasted on trying to find the right expert.

AskSustainability is built on IBM® watsonx.ai®, which powers the agent’s language understanding and retrieval of accurate information, and IBM® watsonx Orchestrate®, which automates workflows by determining the next best action based on the user’s intent. Together, these capabilities bring 50 previously separate data sources into a single conversational experience. This consolidation has significantly reduced repetitive work and freed CSO specialists to focus on higher-value strategic tasks.