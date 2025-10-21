How do you define an IT hero? In the world of IT, the unsung heroes are help desk technicians who are trained across various departments or applications. They quickly find answers to help solve a user’s problem. But how do organizations find these tech warriors? They often turn to the expertise of a managed service provider (MSP) to augment their help desk capabilities.

MSPs and their highly capable teams strengthen help desk services for organizations. However, they often face significant challenges due to the increasing complexity of IT environments and elevated customer expectations. Over the past two decades, MSPs have helped businesses focus on core competencies while managing their IT infrastructure, with help desk technicians often troubleshooting diverse applications for multiple customers simultaneously. Despite their efforts, approximately 50% of customers still perceive their issues as inadequately addressed upon ticket closure.

CrushBank, an award-winning AI application designer and IT service provider in the New York metro area, understood these challenges firsthand after managing support for various enterprises, from small law firms to large medical practices. Help desk engineers, expected to master multiple IT applications and client configurations, struggled to meet customer demands for immediate resolutions.

Brian Mullaney, Principal and Chief Revenue Officer at CrushBank, highlighted the inefficiencies of the existing help desk model. “In many organizations, engineers spend roughly 50% of their time searching for information in an ocean of data, much of it unstructured and not easily retrievable. This not only diminishes productivity but also inflates costs, funding more data retrieval rather than problem-solving.”

These challenges directly impact customer experiences and satisfaction, potentially leading to business losses. Due to data overload, companies and their help desks are overwhelmed, grappling with delayed decision-making and operational slowdowns.

CrushBank sought a solution that would use advanced AI technology to efficiently sift through both structured and unstructured data. They partnered with IBM and deployed IBM® watsonx.ai®, an enterprise-grade AI studio, to revolutionize how MSPs and corporations interact with and use their data, enhancing efficiency, reducing costs and improving customer satisfaction.