Solution overview:

QRadar® EDR uses NanoOS, which is designed to be undetectable and provide an exceptional level of visibility across endpoints and infrastructure Natively tracks lateral movements and anomalous login attempts





Provides native protection against ransomware attacks





Offers a powerful threat hunting interface to allow the tracking and reconstruction of highly complex incidents

The water management facility ran IBM Security QRadar EDR software on all the facility’s servers, desktops and laptops to continuously monitor every asset and promptly track and investigate potential security breaches. Employing the solution’s built-in dual AI engines and detailed behavioral analysis, the client gained full visibility over the infrastructure, allowing real-time queries to the endpoints and extended searches for both indicators of compromise (IOCs) and indicators of behavior (IOBs), together with advanced data mining to discover dormant threats.

Six months after deployment, the QRadar EDR agent detected initial anomalous activity and tracked the attackers on their journey to access a specific set of data. The client’s existing traditional antivirus software and intrusion detection system (IDS) didn’t detect any activity until the very last stage of the attack. Had the client not deployed QRadar EDR, the attackers would have managed to acquire and exfiltrate the data.

Supply chain attack

On the day of the initial breach, QRadar EDR flagged a suspicious login from a VPN server toward an endpoint in the unprivileged network segment. The security team assumed the login was due to maintenance work by an external security provider and thus assigned a low priority to the incident. The attackers deployed initial malware, mainly used to map the network segment looking for direct paths to the privileged network. After finding no such paths available, the attackers deployed a second in-memory malware for collecting credentials to reuse in subsequent lateral movements. With credentials obtained, the attackers moved on to the domain controller and soon after to a file server containing internal documents.

Root cause analysis

The initial anomalous login happened outside shift hours, from an endpoint that usually interacts with servers but not with workstations. The VPN channel was managed by an external provider that was also in charge of maintaining the mail server and firewalls in addition to the VPN itself. Because of the nature of the access, the alert was maintained active to track every operation, but at that point, the internal security team assigned a low priority to the event, assuming the provider was running maintenance on the infrastructure.

The next day, QRadar EDR raised a second alert, showing the activity of a lightweight malware used to scan the internal network, soon followed by another alert signaling the presence of an in-memory vector with keylogging and credential harvesting capabilities. At that point, the security team focused on these events, initiating a threat hunting session while the attackers finally managed, through a series of lateral movements, to access one of the domain controllers. The team decided to take advantage of NanoOS technology’s invisibility to keep tracking the attackers for as long as possible to understand the modus operandi and their objectives.

As the attackers tried to reach the file server containing highly sensitive information, the team decided to stop them and initiate the eradication plan. While the various devices were being remediated, the attackers realized that, despite the high level of access, they couldn’t access the information they were looking for. Figuring that they were discovered, they deployed a ransomware on the entire infrastructure to cover their tracks.

Attack and reconstruction

Once the motivations for the attack were clear, the operator needed to understand the whole attack to reinforce the weak points in the infrastructure. The attack involved a dozen devices before the ransomware deployment stage (Phase 1) and several thousand after that (Phase 2).

The attackers managed to obtain access to the VPN and mail server provider and used them as the initial entry point to the internal network. The attackers reused the provider’s credentials to move into different machines, finally settling on a specific workstation. At that point, they used a chain of tools to scan the internal network and identify targets for lateral movements. On the final stage, they used the domain controller itself to spread ransomware on every device.