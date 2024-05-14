In late 2021, the Crédit Mutuel Arkéa IT division looked into the renewal of its application performance management (APM) solution, whose license was due to expire. It required an APM tool that covered the company’s entire information system as well as those belonging to some of its subsidiaries.

Crédit Mutuel Arkéa wanted to make its APM system a joint solution for Dev and Ops to foster collaboration between these teams, which account for a total of almost 1,200 users.

“Our APM is intended to serve three types of audiences,” explains Crédit Mutuel Arkéa PaaS Service Manager Guillaume Pape. “The developers (Dev) are the initial customers for the solution. They use it before their code is put into production, to check that it does not cause bugs in performance terms, but also after production, in order to monitor applications and when reporting incident tickets.”

The second audience, Pape says, are the operational teams (Ops). “They take advantage of the tool’s monitoring and alerting capacities, in order to automate supervision of the applications. As they are accustomed to a high level of automated monitoring, we are in the process of linking their workflows, with the objective of connecting the APM to their monitoring tools as well as to existing automatic remediation mechanisms.”

He continues: “Finally, the third group of people are the business team members, who will be able to draw on various business metrics: monitoring the number of loans granted, measuring campaign effectiveness, etc.”