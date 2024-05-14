For businesses exporting products or services to customers across the globe, protection against the risk of non-payment is essential. Credendo, one of Europe's largest credit insurance agencies, provides enterprises with solutions and insights that help them to mitigate risk and facilitate the smooth flow of goods.

Lode Vermeersch, CIO at Credendo, begins: “We have been supporting export trade for almost a century, protecting against commercial risk such as customer insolvency, and political risk – including currency exchange problems and trade embargoes.

“Although credit risk is a niche area, it is an exceptionally crowded marketplace, and we face competition from many global insurers and government agencies. It is therefore vital that we stay as agile as possible.”

To achieve this goal, Credendo launched a wide-ranging transformation program aimed at becoming more flexible in its customer-offerings, and introducing standardized ICT processes across the group.

“We have expanded significantly over the last 15 years, from a single company to a pan-European group with many subsidiaries,” continues Lode Vermeersch. “Our acquisitions were running their own home-grown general ledger and accounting software, making key processes such as consolidations tricky and very time-consuming.

“We were using legacy software built in-house to support our core operations. Every time we wanted to launch new offerings or we faced changing regulatory requirements we would adapt or rewrite sections of the software code, which caused a huge headache for our teams.

“We realized it was time to deploy a group-wide accounting solution, and began the search for the right implementation partner.”