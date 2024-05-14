By replacing its legacy networking environment with next-generation Cisco Catalyst 9300 (link resides outside of ibm.com) and Cisco Nexus® 9300-EX Series Switches (link resides outside of ibm.com), Corus Entertainment has created a future-ready platform for service innovation in the years ahead.

Shweta Bajaj, Manager, Network Operations at Corus Entertainment, explains, “Our corporate network supports many mission-critical services, so maintaining high levels of availability is a top priority. At the same time, we see that digital tools will play a crucial role in the development of new products and services for customers, and we aim to ensure that the corporate network is never a roadblock to innovation.”

She continues, “By working with IBM and Cisco to move to a brand-new network—powered by the open, extensible, and software-driven Cisco Application Centric Infrastructure (link resides outside of ibm.com) —we’ve already more than doubled our bandwidth, slashed latency by 40 percent and lifted availability by 32 percent. These capabilities give us the confidence that we can be a more effective partner to the business, and spin up new infrastructure rapidly to enable future service innovation.”