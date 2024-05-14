The reasons for staying in school are clear: high school dropouts typically find it harder to gain employment, earn less, and report a lower quality of life than graduates. Around 8.5 percent of young people in Canada do not get their high school diploma[1]—something that Compass for Success is determined to change.

Diane Findlay, Manager at Compass for Success, begins: “When people think about graduation and dropout rates, they tend to focus purely on those high school years and forget about the elementary school experience. But education is a continuum, and the progress that a child makes during grades one to three in particular has a huge impact on whether or not they graduate from high school.”

For example, studies have shown that 16 percent of children who are not reading proficiently by the end of third grade fail to graduate on time.[2] To increase graduation rates and improve student outcomes, Compass for Success wanted to give schools—both elementary and secondary—deeper insight into students’ experiences.

Diane Findlay explains: “Because teachers usually only see their students during class, they have no idea how those kids are performing in other classes, let alone what is going on at home. We have seen instances of students going through serious personal and family issues—which affect everything from attendance to concentration and behavior in class—and the school didn’t have a way to identify the problem. If teachers aren’t able to work together and pick up on clues about why a child starts behaving unusually, or offer adequate support, students’ performance is likely to suffer.

“As the saying goes, it takes a village to raise a child. It’s not just about their grades and report cards, but what goes on at home, too. We wanted to enable schools to better identify students who are at risk, for whatever reason, of being left behind, so that teachers can step in and take action to stop them from falling through the cracks.”