“As an award-winning provider of financial services digital transformation solutions, we build on our experience gained from working with over 1000 banking institutes. Our passion includes renewing technology backbones by transferring banking skills into AI models and autonomously run banking processes. We’re super excited to be exploring the latest AI approaches with generative AI models from IBM's watsonx ecosystem. As an IBM business partner, we look forward to getting to know these pioneering technologies at an early stage and integrating them into our solutions so that we can experience them together with our customers.”



Dmitri Gamarnik

CEO & Founder,

Comparus GmbH