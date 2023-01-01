“As an award-winning provider of financial services digital transformation solutions, we build on our experience gained from working with over 1000 banking institutes. Our passion includes renewing technology backbones by transferring banking skills into AI models and autonomously run banking processes. We’re super excited to be exploring the latest AI approaches with generative AI models from IBM's watsonx ecosystem. As an IBM business partner, we look forward to getting to know these pioneering technologies at an early stage and integrating them into our solutions so that we can experience them together with our customers.”
Dmitri Gamarnik
CEO & Founder,
Comparus GmbH
Comparus GmbH (link resides outside of ibm.com) combines strategy consulting, innovative technology and software development. Together with their customers, they analyze and discuss the various options for further developing existing business models. They optimize, digitize, transform and implement using agile management methods—their tried, tested and successful methods.
