By engaging IBM Business Partner Mark III Systems to implement IBM Cloud for VMware technology and IBM flash storage, the City of Tyler uses its new central data platform with advanced data management capabilities to improve system performance, scalability and cost efficiencies. The newly implemented IBM Storage solutions also provide a data-driven hybrid multicloud storage architecture.

Using data to better understand and serve the community, the City of Tyler is completely transforming with the latest technologies in artificial intelligence (AI), cloud, analytics and IoT. This translates into excellent services based on the data collected from various sources and advanced analytics solutions.

Today, technology touches every part of the city. Everything is data driven, digitized, connected and updated in real time. The City of Tyler delivers value to its citizens—making sure that they have the data they need, when and where they need it.

The powerful technology that the City of Tyler implemented allows them to focus on improving city-wide departments, connecting people, networks, applications and devices that span a vast range of services—police, fire, utilities, traffic and city centers—all in real time, with continuous reliability and security. AI is built in with tools that are cloud ready, easy to learn and use, simple to connect and worry free.