City and County of Honolulu

In 2017, Honolulu officially launched Lōkahi, the enterprise platform that will ultimately support all city business functions. “We’re coming on two years since we started rolling this out, and it’s already very comprehensive,” says Wong. “The mapping portion of Lōkahi has over 14,000 layers in it, which is a huge amount of information compared to what most cities can access.”

With its new service-based approach, the city saves an enormous amount of development time, freeing valuable resources for other tasks. “Now, if we’re writing something like a date routine that figures out where the holidays are or the official business days for the city, we write it once,” says Wong. “Previously, every single application would have to have something like that coded in, but now everything’s in a common API library.”

Plus, the integrated architecture has significant benefits for municipal employees. With a common user interface across departments, city workers can shift into new roles more quickly and easily. And the shared interface offers a critical advantage during urgent situations.

“Let’s say you work in the police department and you use a piece of software every day for your daily tasks,” says Wong. “If it’s the same application for emergency operations, you don’t have to try to remember how this thing works when you're under pressure. If everybody in the city is using the same application every day regardless of what state of operations we're in, we can operate more smoothly under all conditions.”

Continuing to evolve the city’s IT environment and expand the Lōkahi platform is a substantial effort. “This isn’t just dressing up some existing applications and throwing a modern Web page out in front of it,” says Wong. “It’s rearchitecting and redesigning the whole thing—different hardware, different applications, different databases, different development style.”

With a lean IT department and a steady focus on keeping costs low, Wong considers Sirius a key collaborator in moving forward. “Sirius is like an extension of our staff,” says Wong. “IBM is moving in the same direction we are—an approach that’s web-based, built on standards and with emerging application platforms—and Sirius is critical in helping us go down this road together.”