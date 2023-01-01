“We’re looking at the potential usage of large language models (LLMs). I think there’s a huge possibility with that. The key one [use case] that I think about internally is how do you think about using LLMs to connect your controls to your internal policies and into your regulations? So that could be a huge possibility with how we use LLMs.”
Marc Sabino
Head of Innovation, MD
Citi Internal Audit
Citi’s (link resides outside of ibm.com) mission is to serve as a trusted partner to their clients by responsibly providing financial services that enable growth and economic progress. Their core activities are safeguarding assets, lending money, making payments and accessing the capital markets on behalf of their clients. They have 200 years of experience helping their clients meet the world's toughest challenges and embrace its greatest opportunities.
