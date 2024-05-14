Chatmantics decided to use IBM Voice Agent with Watson as the main platform for its virtual assistant solution. The solution integrates directly into clients’ existing contact center systems, using natural language processing to understand inbound enquiries from customers, and communicate with them via voice or SMS.

Keith Scales explains: “We looked at a range of solutions from different vendors, but most products focused on just one medium—social media, for example—rather than providing a holistic solution across all channels. IBM was the exception, because Voice Agent with Watson offered the whole package, and the documentation and support was very good, so we could see exactly how to build what we needed for our platform and clients.”

He adds: “We wanted to be able to onboard new customers quickly and scale seamlessly, so the speed and ease with which the IBM Cloud enables us to provision and deploy new virtual assistants was another significant advantage.”

IBM provided continued support to the Chatmantics team throughout the development of the solution, and is keen to help the business grow. During the early stages of the project an IBM AI specialist worked closely with Chatmantics’ developers and data scientist to discuss the roadmap and advise the team on how to get the most out of the IBM Watson solutions.

Keith Scales comments: “It’s great to know that if we have questions or something doesn’t go to plan, we always have a point of contact to reach out to. It almost feels like a concierge service—we know that IBM is truly engaged in the success of our company, which is rare from a cloud vendor. As a result, our speed to market was impressive. We developed our platform in only three months. Without IBM’s support, it could have taken a year and a half.”

When companies approach Chatmantics, the initial task is to identify the biggest challenges at the organization’s contact center. The most likely issue is that they are receiving too many inbound calls and need to scale up operations rapidly while keeping a lean team. Chatmantics works with the company to define which types of conversations can be managed automatically by a virtual assistant, and when a customer should be transferred to a human agent.

Keith Scales explains: “By understanding our clients’ contact center workflow, we can build assistants to suit their unique needs. For example, we ask our clients what they need to know about their inbound callers, so we can design our assistants to gather that specific data before the caller starts speaking with a human agent. Once we map out the workflow, we can get clients up and running with our platform very quickly – between 48 and 72 hours.”

Based on its initial engagements and experience with clients, Chatmantics has now built three applications based on IBM Voice Agent with Watson in the IBM Cloud, which aim to help companies maximize the efficiency of specific processes within their contact centers.

Chatmantics Scheduler is a virtual assistant that contacts a user to ask for a convenient time for a call-back, uses natural language processing to understand the response, and automatically initiates the call at the time agreed. The engaging conversational tone and interactivity of the virtual assistant helps customers buy into the process, and boosts conversion rates.

Chatmantics Qualifier gathers initial information that enables contact centers to categorize callers according to the kind of service they may require. For example, if a user is enquiring about car insurance, Qualifier may ask them how many cars they have, whether they have a garage, and whether they have made any recent claims. Based on the answers to these questions, the assistant can then transfer the user to the most appropriate human agent. This application is particularly useful for small contact centers: by automating these basic questions, they can process a greater volume of calls without hiring additional agents.

Chatmantics Assist helps companies engage with existing customers. The application assimilates information banks such as a company’s Frequently Asked Questions section and stores the information in a database such as IBM Cloudant® or IBM Db2® on Cloud. Consulting this database enables Assist to answer simple questions from customers, saving time that they might previously have spent waiting on hold for a human agent to become available.