The owner of some of the best-known food and coffee brands, Cerebos Australia is a key part of a larger business empire. The parent company Cerebos Pacific is owned by Suntory, the global Japanese food and beverage group.

To keep its operations closely aligned with group-level strategies, delivering accurate and timely financial analytics is a top priority. Each month, the company gathers data from its general ledger, accounts payable, accounts receivable, inventory management, promotional spend and demand planning systems, and turns them into a series of insightful reports to be used at the group level.



Mark Minard, ‎Technology Services Manager at Cerebos Australia, explains: “Our business relies on an Oracle ERP system and an Infor demand planning system, and all our reporting is completed through an analytics system from MicroStrategy. These systems had been performing well for years, but as our business grew, we started noticing signs of stress.



“Increased data volumes were starting to cause problems for all of our reports, but in particular, our group-level reporting suffered. It took five days each month to produce the top-level reports. We spent a month redesigning those reports and building new indexes in our database to tune performance, which made a big difference—but there’s only so much you can optimize. We still had a situation where our system was taking 15 minutes to generate a report, or even timing out altogether.



“We wanted to find a better solution, and that’s when our long-time IT advisor Datasync Consulting suggested looking at the new version of IBM Db2 with BLU Acceleration.”

