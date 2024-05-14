For over hundreds and thousands of years, humans have used speech to communicate complex ideas and emotions quickly and effectively. Speech alone, however, is very hard to analyze without first producing a written record, which takes time and resources.

Speech recognition technology aims to change this by automatically converting speech into written text that can be analyzed. For more than three decades, Cedat 85 has been making breakthroughs in speech-to-text solutions and helping clients in media, government, financial services, insurance, technology, marketing departments and contact centers to meet increasingly complex demands.



Enrico Giannotti, Managing Director at Cedat 85, explains: “Speech is a very sophisticated phenomenon. We speak using different languages, dialects and linguistic models. Because speech is so dynamic, with new phrases invented and existing words shifting their meaning every day, developing speech recognition solutions can be like hitting a moving target.”



Since 2002, Cedat 85 has built sophisticated neural networks to underpin its speech-to-text solutions, with its algorithms becoming more complex and more accurate over time. To take the next leap in development, the company wanted to speed up model training cycles. Previously, infrastructure limitations meant that it could take Cedat 85 weeks or even months to train a neural network model. With little to no insight into the model’s accuracy until the training was complete, this process was risky and time-consuming.



“We train our models using vast amounts of data,” comments Giannotti. “Even though we augmented our infrastructure with GPUs to speed up processing, it still took a long time to get results. Each project was so time- and resource-intensive that we had to postpone opportunities. With the growing popularity of analytics and voice-enabled solutions, new markets are emerging for speech-to-text all the time. To make sure we don’t miss out to competitors, we were determined to move faster.”

