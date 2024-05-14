IBM Global Financing helped CDW provide the technology solution its customer needed within the given timeframe and structure an agreement that enabled the gaming company to acquire additional IBM services. Taking on the upfront costs for services to be provided in the second and third years of the contract, IBM Global Financing extended the initial scope of the customer’s solution while increasing the size of the sale for CDW by 32 percent.

Plus, with the three-year lease, the gaming provider paid 15 percent less than it would have if it had purchased the same products and services outright. By spreading the payments across 36 months, the financing structure also frees up funds for the business to invest in other areas.

The IBM Global Financing partnership offers CDW a critical resource for engaging with customers going forward. “When we go in with IBM Global Financing, our customers see us as a more valuable Business Partner,” says Thies. “It’s just a great tool we can add to have those deeper conversations, especially with a CFO.”

CDW also appreciates the ongoing education its association with IBM Global Financing provides. IBM Global Financing resources regularly offer onsite training and guidance to keep CDW sellers up to speed on strategic financing structures. “IBM Global Financing is a resource that every single IBM Business Partner needs to investigate,” sums up Thies. “It has helped our business grow tremendously.”