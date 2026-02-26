Careerforce Pro partnered with Netsmartz, an IBM Silver Business Partner, to transform complex hiring challenges into a scalable, customer centric SaaS recruitment platform. Netsmartz recommended IBM® watsonx.ai® and IBM watsonx.governance® and worked side by side with Careerforce Pro to shape an AI-driven hiring solution grounded in accuracy, scalability, and responsible AI.

Using watsonx.ai, the teams engineered an intelligent recruitment engine capable of analyzing structured and unstructured hiring data—including job descriptions and résumés—with contextual understanding beyond keyword matching. This enabled automated job description creation, résumé parsing, candidate scoring, and shortlisting, shifting hiring from manual, time consuming processes to an efficient, fully automated workflow that scales thousands of applications with precision.

The platform also introduced IRIS, an AI voice assistant that enhances early-stage candidate engagement. Powered by watsonx.ai, IRIS conducts natural first round screening calls, evaluates skills and role-fit, generates candidate report cards, and coordinates second round interviews. As Jeff Dudum explains, “What truly sets our platform apart is that we are not replacing your ATS — we enhance it. Careerforce Pro is designed to layer onto your existing system and give hiring managers the clarity to focus on the right candidates. Instead of spending valuable hours sorting through unqualified applicants, your team receives structured, actionable insights that create consistency, transparency, and discipline in the screening process. IRIS becomes an extension of your hiring team — conducting structured interviews, capturing and organizing candidate responses, and delivering meaningful information so managers can spend their time where it matters most: engaging top talent quickly and confidently.

To ensure transparency and responsible AI governance, Careerforce Pro integrated watsonx.governance, enabling documentation of AI recommendations, performance monitoring, and detection of bias or drift. Through its collaboration with Netsmartz and adoption of IBM watsonx® technologies, Careerforce Pro has evolved into a fully automated, intelligent, and trustworthy recruitment engine. “AI has allowed us to transform a once manual, inconsistent hiring process into a scalable, data‑driven workflow that delivers speed, accuracy, and better candidate alignment,” states Jeff Dudum.