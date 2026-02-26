How a restaurateur’s real-world staffing struggles inspired a scalable recruitment platform built for every industry
Jeff Dudum, founder and President of Careerforce Pro, built his recruiting platform from firsthand experience. After opening 63 restaurants across the country and hiring more than 35,000 employees, he learned that growth in competitive, high-turnover industries depends on one critical factor: connecting with the right candidates before they accept another offer. In fast-paced environments, applicant volume can be overwhelming, talent quality inconsistent, and traditional screening methods slow and inefficient. As hiring managers juggle daily operations, valuable candidates are often lost to faster competitors. Based in the San Francisco Bay Area, Jeff turned those real-world challenges into Careerforce Pro, a recruitment platform designed to reduce time-to-hire and ensure leaders spend their time with candidates who truly fit the role and culture. By bringing structure, consistency, and smarter technology into the hiring process, Careerforce Pro transforms recruiting from a reactive scramble into a disciplined, proactive strategy—giving high-turnover organizations the speed and clarity they need to grow with confidence.
Careerforce Pro partnered with Netsmartz, an IBM Silver Business Partner, to transform complex hiring challenges into a scalable, customer centric SaaS recruitment platform. Netsmartz recommended IBM® watsonx.ai® and IBM watsonx.governance® and worked side by side with Careerforce Pro to shape an AI-driven hiring solution grounded in accuracy, scalability, and responsible AI.
Using watsonx.ai, the teams engineered an intelligent recruitment engine capable of analyzing structured and unstructured hiring data—including job descriptions and résumés—with contextual understanding beyond keyword matching. This enabled automated job description creation, résumé parsing, candidate scoring, and shortlisting, shifting hiring from manual, time consuming processes to an efficient, fully automated workflow that scales thousands of applications with precision.
The platform also introduced IRIS, an AI voice assistant that enhances early-stage candidate engagement. Powered by watsonx.ai, IRIS conducts natural first round screening calls, evaluates skills and role-fit, generates candidate report cards, and coordinates second round interviews. As Jeff Dudum explains, “What truly sets our platform apart is that we are not replacing your ATS — we enhance it. Careerforce Pro is designed to layer onto your existing system and give hiring managers the clarity to focus on the right candidates. Instead of spending valuable hours sorting through unqualified applicants, your team receives structured, actionable insights that create consistency, transparency, and discipline in the screening process. IRIS becomes an extension of your hiring team — conducting structured interviews, capturing and organizing candidate responses, and delivering meaningful information so managers can spend their time where it matters most: engaging top talent quickly and confidently.
To ensure transparency and responsible AI governance, Careerforce Pro integrated watsonx.governance, enabling documentation of AI recommendations, performance monitoring, and detection of bias or drift. Through its collaboration with Netsmartz and adoption of IBM watsonx® technologies, Careerforce Pro has evolved into a fully automated, intelligent, and trustworthy recruitment engine. “AI has allowed us to transform a once manual, inconsistent hiring process into a scalable, data‑driven workflow that delivers speed, accuracy, and better candidate alignment,” states Jeff Dudum.
Careerforce Pro’s AI‑powered recruitment platform has dramatically improved hiring efficiency and accuracy for its clients. By automating early screening, résumé parsing, and candidate matching through IBM watsonx.ai, organizations have reduced time‑to‑hire by more than 85% and cut résumé screening time by roughly 97%, enabling talent teams to focus on more meaningful candidate engagement. The platform’s contextual understanding of applicant skills, even for the most complex industry roles, has strengthened overall match quality and decreased costly hiring mismatches.
Reflecting on the partnership, Parth Gargish, EVP of Business Growth at Netsmartz, shares, “Our collaboration with Careerforce Pro shows how combining their hiring expertise with the power of IBM watsonx enabled us to build an AI‑driven platform that delivers real speed and accuracy for talent teams.”
Scalability has also been a standout benefit, allowing employers to manage large surges in application volume without compromising speed, accuracy, or consistency. Early adopters report faster decision‑making, improved visibility across the hiring pipeline, and higher satisfaction among both hiring managers and candidates. The addition of watsonx.governance helps organizations document AI‑supported decisions, monitor performance, and mitigate bias at scale.
And as Jeff Dudum concludes, “Our platform enables companies to hire with the same consistency and confidence demanded in my own businesses. What we built doesn’t take away the human connection, it creates more room for it.” By bringing structure and efficiency to the early stages of screening, hiring managers gain valuable time to engage directly with the candidates who truly fit the role. Candidates, in turn, can respond to questions in a comfortable setting that allows their personalities, communication style, and strengths to come through naturally. The result is a hiring process that feels more thoughtful and intentional, ensuring every organization can staff its business with the level of talent it deserves.
Careerforce Pro is an AI-powered talent acquisition platform based in San Francisco Bay Area, California, designed to accelerate hiring through automated screening and instant, 24/7 candidate evaluation. The company focuses on improving recruitment efficiency for high volume, mission-critical roles.
Netsmartz is a U.S.-based digital engineering and IT services company founded in 1999 that specializes in AI-powered software development, cloud services, and staff augmentation. With 25+ years of experience and over 1,500 professionals across 10+ global locations, they support Fortune 500 companies and startups with custom, scalable technology solutions.
IBM watsonx provides enterprise-grade AI capabilities that help organizations automate workflows, enhance decision-making, and scale responsibly with built-in governance. Companies can modernize their talent acquisition strategies with transparent, trustworthy AI that delivers measurable efficiency gains.
