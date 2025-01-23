CAC Engineering GmbH (link resides outside of ibm.com) specializes in comprehensive engineering services for plant construction. By adopting cutting-edge methods and tools, CAC aims to drive innovation, boost efficiency, cut expenses and attain greater adaptability.



The company decided to standardize and optimize its procedures with SAP S/4HANA, but its local service provider lacked the infrastructure to run the system and public clouds couldn’t meet its intricate processes. CAC needed a tailored approach to overcome these challenges and avoid risks of delays and potential losses. Seeking continuous improvement, CAC launched its CAC4Future program and sought a collaborator to advance its operations through digitalization.