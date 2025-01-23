Home
Case Studies
CAC Engineering
CAC Engineering GmbH (link resides outside of ibm.com) specializes in comprehensive engineering services for plant construction. By adopting cutting-edge methods and tools, CAC aims to drive innovation, boost efficiency, cut expenses and attain greater adaptability.
The company decided to standardize and optimize its procedures with SAP S/4HANA, but its local service provider lacked the infrastructure to run the system and public clouds couldn’t meet its intricate processes. CAC needed a tailored approach to overcome these challenges and avoid risks of delays and potential losses. Seeking continuous improvement, CAC launched its CAC4Future program and sought a collaborator to advance its operations through digitalization.
IBM provided a comprehensive solution combining consulting services and software licensing. IBM Consulting® helped CAC consolidate various platform systems into a single SAP S/4HANA environment, standardizing procedures and automating tasks for more efficiency and functionalities. CAC successfully migrated its ERP system workloads to the cloud and provided access to SAP software through mobile devices. The CAC project included optimizing procurement and delivery procedures and transferring ERP system tasks to the cloud, using the BREAKTHROUGH with IBM for RISE with SAP offering. IBM Consulting assisted the initiative to advance innovation, cooperation, cost reduction and digitalization at CAC.
CAC successfully migrated its workloads to the cloud and optimized procurement and delivery processes. Having direct access to goods reception procedures, enhanced cooperation with customers and suppliers. The project also hastened CAC procedures, streamlined workflows and automated processes to enhance agility and facilitated mobile access to SAP software.
CAC boosted productivity and adaptability while improving its capacity for innovation and scaling. IBM provided a single point of contact for licensing, technology and application management, thus facilitating a seamless integration. IBM’s expertise in SAP solutions also increased efficiency and cost savings.
CAC Engineering GmbH (link resides outside of ibm.com) is an internationally leading plant engineering company in process and chemical engineering. In Chlor Alkali, Power to X, Hydrocarbon’s and Chemical solutions, CAC provides the entire range of engineering and plant construction services. With 350 employees, 300 at the headquarters in Chemnitz, CAC has constructed over 500 industrial plants worldwide in the course of 60 years.
© Copyright IBM Corporation 2025. IBM, the IBM logo, and IBM Consulting are trademarks or registered trademarks of IBM Corp., in the U.S. and/or other countries. This document is current as of the initial date of publication and may be changed by IBM at any time. Not all offerings are available in every country in which IBM operates.
Client examples are presented as illustrations of how those clients have used IBM products and the results they may have achieved. Actual performance, cost, savings or other results in other operating environments may vary.