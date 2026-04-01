Supporting the California DMV’s mainframe application modernization

The State of California Department of Motor Vehicles (CA‑DMV) serves more than 26 million licensed drivers and manages nearly 35 million registered vehicles, generating over $8 billion in annual revenue. Its core systems, originally designed in the late 1970s, continue to support mission‑critical services across the state. As part of its multi‑year Digital eXperience Platform (DXP) initiative, the state’s DMV information technology (SMV IT) group is modernizing these systems while maintaining continuity of public service.

A key challenge was identifying and documenting business rules embedded across approximately six million lines of legacy COBOL and Assembler code. Manual analysis of this logic is time‑intensive and relies on legacy COBOL expertise that is difficult to find. The DMV sought an approach to improve visibility into existing business rules and dependencies, supporting modernization planning while minimizing operational risk.