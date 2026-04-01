Supporting the California DMV’s mainframe application modernization

IBM Consulting accelerates legacy code analysis using AI-assisted business rule extraction
The State of California Department of Motor Vehicles (CA‑DMV) serves more than 26 million licensed drivers and manages nearly 35 million registered vehicles, generating over $8 billion in annual revenue. Its core systems, originally designed in the late 1970s, continue to support mission‑critical services across the state. As part of its multi‑year Digital eXperience Platform (DXP) initiative, the state’s DMV information technology (SMV IT) group is modernizing these systems while maintaining continuity of public service.
A key challenge was identifying and documenting business rules embedded across approximately six million lines of legacy COBOL and Assembler code. Manual analysis of this logic is time‑intensive and relies on legacy COBOL expertise that is difficult to find. The DMV sought an approach to improve visibility into existing business rules and dependencies, supporting modernization planning while minimizing operational risk.
in analysis time needed
vs. years of manual analysis
of Assembler and COBOL extraction efficacy
IBM® Consulting® Application Operations team applied an automated analysis approach of the IBM Analysis and Renovation Catalyst (ARC) accelerator and IBM watsonx.ai®. IBM ARC tool extracts and analyzes business rules from legacy mainframe applications, helping to understand and document core business logic that has evolved over decades. The generative AI capabilities of watsonx.ai summarizes the extracted code translating it into business-readable English format.
This approach reduced previous reliance on manual code reviews and enabled DMV IT subject matter experts to focus on rules validation and decision‑making rather than discovery. ARC also produced visualizations that supported understanding of system relationships across vehicle registration, driver licensing, and real‑time applications, helping teams assess dependencies and plan modernization activities across the organization in a controlled manner. “By automating the analysis of decades of mainframe logic, we were able to shift our focus from searching for rules to validating them. This clarity has been critical in planning modernization increments with greater confidence and less risk to day‑to‑day operations,” concludes Ajay Gupta.
Using AI‑assisted analysis, the DMV IT achieved an estimated 75–85% reduction in the time required to extract and document business rules when compared with a fully manual approach. Activities projected to take four to five years using traditional methods were estimated at approximately 12–18 months using this approach. Extraction efficacy reached approximately 80% for COBOL and 75% for Assembler programs, subject to expert review and validation.
“Improved visibility into long‑standing business logic has helped reduce risk and inform our modernization planning,” said Ajay Gupta, Chief Digital Transformation Officer, Executive Division, of the State of California Department of Motor Vehicles.
The resulting documentation and visualizations improved transparency into legacy logic, supported downstream modernization work, and informed enhancements to related DMV systems, including components of the Vehicle Registration System. The outputs now serve as a reusable knowledge base to support future initiatives while helping maintain service stability.
The State of California Department of Motor Vehicles proudly serves the public by licensing drivers, registering vehicles, securing identities, and regulating the motor vehicle industry in pursuit of public safety. Our vision is to deliver an outstanding experience to all our customers, powered by our people and technology.
© Copyright IBM Corporation April 2026.
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Actual results will vary based on client configurations, governance requirements, and operational conditions.