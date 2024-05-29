As a trailblazer in the fundraising data science sector for nonprofits since 1983, BWF sought to harness the power of AI to both protect and grow its existing customer base.
Potential threats from new entrants touting AI-based fundraising tactics without the years of industry experience and expertise are valid concerns. BWF needed to act quickly with a partner that could move at its rapid and nimble pace but have the name-brand recognition to instill confidence to its customer base.
To best serve these customers, BWF sought a solution capable of validating, preparing and processing data through sophisticated AI models and algorithms, and quickly deliver the results in a secure, advanced and interactive way. The company needed a solution that would go beyond basic machine-learning models generating generic philanthropic behavior, to an AI-driven and automated solution catering to the specific needs of each organization within the USD 500 billion nonprofit industry.
Trusted partners are critical for success, so BWF engaged IBM® Client Engineering and IBM Business Partner Converge Technology Solutions Corp. to develop an AI solution that would supercharge the insights available to nonprofits. During this process, BWF used IBM watsonx Assistant™ technology, coupled with the IBM watsonx.ai™ AI studio, to facilitate adaptive AI modeling that would quickly and accurately provide forecasting and simulation information, with dashboards that allow for real-time scenario exploration.
What previously took several steps, teams and tools, now takes BWF’s data science team much less time and is coordinated in one platform. The automation and efficiency improvements delivered will help BWF provide accessible insights to its customers as they plan, manage and lead campaigns.
With IBM watsonx™, BWF’s nonprofit customers will now be able to use real-time data to better determine where to focus their fundraising efforts and how best to utilize their resources by identifying the best donor prospects along with the optimal methods to engage them.
As a result, BWF customers have experienced quantifiable growth in donations along with decreased operational costs, leading to increased ROI, providing them with greater confidence in their strategies and ultimately helping them increase their effectiveness—all while enabling them to concentrate on their essential mission.
BWF (link resides outside of ibm.com) is a mission-driven for-profit company serving the nonprofit sector, offering a comprehensive suite of solutions that ensures all nonprofit strategic, technical and functional needs are met. The company’s mission is empowering nonprofits to achieve impact and imagine new possibilities. Structured yet agile services in the core areas of campaign and fundraising strategy, operations and technology, fundraising marketing and engagement, and enterprise strategic planning allow BWF to deliver on its mission. Customers include universities, health systems, arts and culture organizations, faith-based organizations, and NGOs throughout North America, Europe, Africa, Australia and the Pacific Rim. As a truly comprehensive solutions provider, BWF has a team of consultants with extensive background and experience in every facet of philanthropy.
IBM Business Partner Converge Technology Solutions (link resides outside of ibm.com) delivers a platform of regionally focused Hybrid IT solution providers that deliver best-of-breed solutions and services to clients. These capabilities are enhanced by advanced expertise in cloud solutions, artificial intelligence, blockchain, resiliency and managed services, enabling Converge to address the business and IT challenges that public and private-sector organizations face today.
