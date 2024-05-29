As a trailblazer in the fundraising data science sector for nonprofits since 1983, BWF sought to harness the power of AI to both protect and grow its existing customer base.

Potential threats from new entrants touting AI-based fundraising tactics without the years of industry experience and expertise are valid concerns. BWF needed to act quickly with a partner that could move at its rapid and nimble pace but have the name-brand recognition to instill confidence to its customer base.

To best serve these customers, BWF sought a solution capable of validating, preparing and processing data through sophisticated AI models and algorithms, and quickly deliver the results in a secure, advanced and interactive way. The company needed a solution that would go beyond basic machine-learning models generating generic philanthropic behavior, to an AI-driven and automated solution catering to the specific needs of each organization within the USD 500 billion nonprofit industry.