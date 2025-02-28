Ubotica partners with IBM for one-click deployment of space AI applications

Previously, satellites rotated around the earth with rudimentary capabilities to know when, for example, to open the aperture on the onboard imaging equipment, or when to transmit and receive data based on its position and time in orbit. This was done with almost no ability to interpret other situational or environmental circumstances.

Since 2020, Ubotica has been providing space AI capabilities to the European Space Agency and NASA JPL. In 2023, Ubotica announced CogniSAT-6, the first satellite to use space AI to autonomously schedule image tasking and generate insights onboard using image sensor data. They are building on their major orbiting successes, which includes the European Space Agency Phi-Sat-1 Mission and an award-winning contribution to NASA JPL’s ISS Space AI research platform. By optimizing these technologies to run on small satellites, they will undoubtedly impact every aspect of the Space industry.

As part of this leadership, Ubotica has partnered with IBM to build several services on IBM Cloud. The goal is to provide customer developer teams with the ability to directly deploy their AI inference models to Ubotica’s space AI platforms on LEO satellites.

The initial install is a Red Hat OpenShift on IBM Cloud kubernetes cluster, on which Ubotica will be deploying components to create a hybrid cloud AI platform. Ubotica’s initial architecture will also include components from the Open Data Hub reference architecture and aligns with the underlying implementation of watsonx.ai. Ubotica will also explore the use of other services from IBM’s Cloud Pak for Data portfolio for integration into their operations over the next year.

The IBM Cloud automated deployment system, auto-scaling capabilities and access to over 170 platform services will provide Ubotica with the flexibility to create and amend specific resources based on customer requirements.

Ubotica has seen significant improvements in its processes and operations since adopting IBM’s AI capabilities. For example, before implementing IBM watsonx, Ubotica’s model delivery process, from training to deployment, took up to two weeks end-to-end. A dedicated Ubotica engineer had to devote a full one to two days to each client, in order to effectively manage the process.

Now that the team is using the optimized watsonx.ai pipelines it built with IBM, this model delivery process takes a matter of hours. It is, for the most part, fully automated and requires minimal oversight. Additionally, the team expects the standardization and automation of the new process will save them a significant amount of time which they had previously dedicated to troubleshooting each client’s releases and model updates, thus reducing the opportunity cost for both Ubotica and its clients.

Finally, having one observable AI platform for this work means that if one of Ubotica’s clients runs into any difficulties with its model generation they can get monitor the process and resolve the difficulties thanks to the observability of the entire pipeline.