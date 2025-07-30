Modernizing Software Architecture with MicroProfile and Open Liberty

Over the past four years, Suva’s approach to software development has undergone a significant transformation. They migrated from a central, hosted application environment to a continuous integration and continuous deployment (CI/CD) pipeline, enabling teams to build, test and deploy their applications independently.

Each team now has a Jenkins build environment, deployed on OpenShift, with a set of configuration files and base images. The pipeline includes build, testing, image building and deployment preparation, which includes end-to-end integration testing using the Open Liberty cloud-native Java runtime. Once all tests are green, the final Docker image is produced, tagged with a version number and put into a Harbor registry. The product owner is now responsible for planning deployments, enabling greater autonomy for each team. Using Argo CD, each team can deploy their applications through different stages, including development, system testing, pre-production and production. Change management still plays a vital role in the audit process, but the relevant information is automatically collected through events Argo CD provides and is sent to a change management gateway that handles the audit process.

When Suva began the software architecture migration process, the first step was to replace their outdated framework. Suva wanted to use a microservices architecture for its benefits:

Scalability: Microservices are designed to be highly scalable, with each service being developed and deployed independently. This allows individual services to be scaled up or down as needed to meet changing demands.

Agility: Because each microservice is developed and deployed independently, changes can be made quickly and easily without affecting other services. This makes it easier to respond to changing requirements or customer needs.

Resilience: With microservices, if one service fails, it doesn't bring down the entire system. Each service is designed to be self-contained and fault-tolerant, so failures are isolated and can be quickly resolved.

Technology diversity: With microservices, different services can be built using different technologies if they all conform to the same set of standards for communication and integration. This allows developers to choose the best tool for the job, rather than being limited to a single technology stack.

Organizational structure: Microservices can be a good fit for organizations that are structured around small, cross-functional teams. Each team can be responsible for one or more microservices, allowing for faster development and deployment cycles.

After careful consideration, Suva decided to adopt MicroProfile, a lightweight framework that was gaining popularity as a natural progression from the Java EE world.

“The next step was to identify a suitable runtime for MicroProfile-based services. After conducting a thorough market evaluation, we selected Open Liberty for deeper evaluation. We quickly discovered that Open Liberty was the right cloud-native Java runtime for our needs. It was modular, fas, and designed to run in a containerized environment, making it ideal for deployment on Kubernetes. In addition, Open Liberty was fully committed to supporting all the MicroProfile standards,” says Igor Berchtold from Suva.

Suva created some initial prototypes to test Open Liberty’s capabilities, and their confidence in this cloud-native Java runtime grew even more. “The modularity of Open Liberty allowed us to build and deploy only the features we needed, which made our applications more lightweight and agile,” says Berchtold.

With Open Liberty, the teams at Suva were able to take advantage of MicroProfile’s features—such as fault tolerance, health checks and metrics—and develop a highly scalable and resilient application architecture.

Overall, the combination of MicroProfile and Open Liberty provided Suva with the tools needed to develop a modern, cloud-native application architecture that is highly scalable, resilient and easy to manage.