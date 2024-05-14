That infrastructure was based largely on IBM PureData® for Analytics, powered by IBM® Netezza® technology, and it promoted data utilization in all aspects of the business, from the front line to the administrative department. But over time, processing capacity became insufficient—and noticeable.

Because of aging hardware, growing numbers of users and exploding volumes of data, Bic Camera was experiencing delays in its analytics and reporting at peak times—especially at the beginning of weeks and months and at the end of the month, when system access was concentrated.

In April 2019, as support for the system’s underlying hardware neared expiration, the company began to examine new solutions.