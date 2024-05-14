People work best when they feel at their best. As a result, investing in employees’ physical, mental, and financial wellbeing yield benefits for everyone: the staff member, their employer and society at large.

BHSF is a not-for-profit organization built on this ethos. With a proud history dating back to 1873, BHSF builds better workplaces by helping individuals get the support they need to flourish. In recent years, the organization has embarked on a digital transformation to help ensure that its services stay in lockstep with its customers’ needs.

Richard Evanson, Head of Group IT and Projects at BHSF, explains, “Before, most of our claims were submitted and processed on paper. Today, half of all claims come in via our online portal and are managed digitally from end-to-end. While automation helps our staff work more efficiently, it also places high demands on our IT systems. As the proportion of digital applications rises year-on-year, the availability of our IT systems is becoming more important than ever.”

To protect against interruptions to its services, BHSF began looking for a more robust alternative to its existing IT infrastructure. At the same time, the organization saw an opportunity to strengthen its information security capabilities and liberate its IT team from time-consuming management tasks.

“Our customers depend on our services being available when they need them, so downtime is not an option,” says Richard. “The COVID-19 pandemic saw greater demand for mental health support, and we were determined to be there for our 350,000 policyholders throughout the crisis and beyond. We decided the time was right to look for infrastructure experts we could trust, so we could focus on becoming even more customer-centric.”