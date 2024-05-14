Founded in 1886, BBVA Francés is the oldest private domestic bank in Argentina. Over the last 130 years, it has grown to become one of the country’s largest banks and today serves 2.4 million private customers, 42,000 small and medium-sized businesses, and over 800 corporations.

As one of the biggest players in the Argentine banking industry, BBVA Francés is no stranger to innovation. The bank is spearheading the transformation of the country’s financial services sector for the digital age. With 1.29 million customers actively using its internet and mobile banking services, a market penetration of 55.2%, BBVA Francés is leading the way.

But the bank refuses to rest on its laurels, as a spokesperson explains: “We’re always looking for ways to improve customer services. In particular, we want to ensure that our digital offering meets the demands and expectations of a new generation of customers.”

To bring new products and services to market, BBVA Francés must ensure that the IT infrastructure and tools underpinning its core banking systems are always performing at their best.

“Many of our most critical business applications are decades old, and we have added to and built on those systems over the years,” says the spokesperson. “As a result, different applications are written in different versions of COBOL code; some are based on COBOL 3.2 logic, others on COBOL 4.2. We wanted to optimize our application code to improve performance—without the immediate effort and expense of having to recompile all our code.”