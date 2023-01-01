“IBM and BBVA discussed generational AI concepts a while ago. We both believed it immediately and we created this team and started. For us it has made all the difference, apart from the early awareness, it has been greatly appreciated because it has allowed us to prepare for what is coming and what will come.
Through our journey with generative AI, we’ve seen a remarkable transformation at BBVA. Working closely with IBM, we’ve harnessed the power of advanced analytics, machine learning, and now generative artificial intelligence. This paradigm shift has fundamentally changed the way we approach AI. It’s not just plug & play; it’s about collaborative craftsmanship, fine-tuning models, and unleashing the potential within our organization. The partnership with IBM, with their expertise and our shared vision, has been instrumental in helping us navigate this transformative path successfully. And then working in the business team with those who know models really well, I think it is very important and that seems to me to be the differentiating factor that we have in our work together.”
Ricardo Martín Manjón
Global Head of Data
BBVA
BBVA (link resides outside of ibm.com) is leading the transformation of banking worldwide, united in pursuing their goal of bringing the age of opportunity to everyone. Firmly focused on the future, their ongoing digital transformation is already producing disruptive innovations that power their vision of banking.
Every one of their 112,465 employees, from branch staff to senior leaders, plays an essential role in giving their 85 million customers the cutting-edge banking solutions that they deserve.
