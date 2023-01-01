“IBM and BBVA discussed generational AI concepts a while ago. We both believed it immediately and we created this team and started. For us it has made all the difference, apart from the early awareness, it has been greatly appreciated because it has allowed us to prepare for what is coming and what will come.



Through our journey with generative AI, we’ve seen a remarkable transformation at BBVA. Working closely with IBM, we’ve harnessed the power of advanced analytics, machine learning, and now generative artificial intelligence. This paradigm shift has fundamentally changed the way we approach AI. It’s not just plug & play; it’s about collaborative craftsmanship, fine-tuning models, and unleashing the potential within our organization. The partnership with IBM, with their expertise and our shared vision, has been instrumental in helping us navigate this transformative path successfully. And then working in the business team with those who know models really well, I think it is very important and that seems to me to be the differentiating factor that we have in our work together.”



Ricardo Martín Manjón

Global Head of Data

BBVA



