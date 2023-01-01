“Bradesco, a leading multi-national financial services organization headquartered in Latin America, has been an early adopter and innovator of AI technology. Bradesco is excited to explore and experience watsonx.ai foundation models to evolve our artificial intelligence strategy and drive innovation throughout the ecosystem we have built with our cutting-edge corporate infrastructure that we branded as Inovabra.”
Mr. Fernando Freitas
Innovation Leader
Banco Bradesco SA
Banco Bradesco S.A. is one of the largest financial groups in Brazil, with a solid performance focused on the interests of its clients since 1943. In addition to the excellence in services, it stands out for being one of the best asset managers in the market, with results built on sustainable bases.
