Atruvia powers banking IT—boosting efficiency, resilience and sustainability with IBM Turbonomic
Atruvia AG, the central IT service provider for cooperative banks in Germany, is on a journey to transform themselves from being a traditional data center operator to a holistic digitalization partner. They aim to deliver innovative IT solutions that enable banks to thrive in a rapidly evolving financial landscape.
With a history rooted in traditional data center operations, Atruvia faced the challenge of evolving their IT infrastructure to meet growing demands for availability, flexibility and speed in banking services.
Historically, their optimizations were manual, reactive and limited to individual infrastructure layers. This fragmented approach failed to recognize the overall context and interconnectedness of the IT ecosystem.
To support the banking requirements of tomorrow, Atruvia aspired to create a modern, automated hybrid cloud platform. The goal was to move beyond viewing IT infrastructure as an end but instead make it an enabler for secured, sustainable and agile banking services.
Achieving this goal required an integrated, automated approach to resource management—one that could ensure stability, performance and cost efficiency while improving resilience. To address this challenge, Atruvia embarked on a significant transformation of their IT infrastructure.
Atruvia began its transformation with a major IT overhaul, adopting IBM Turbonomic®—an AI-powered automation solution —to replace manual, reactive resource management with dynamic, intelligent optimization.
This automation software gave Atruvia real-time visibility across their entire IT ecosystem, from containers to physical servers, enabling proactive decisions that helped ensure peak application performance. Like an orchestra brought into harmony by a conductor, Turbonomic® aligns resources seamlessly for efficiency and resilience.
“Resource management now runs dynamically and intelligently. This not only gives us stability, but also speed when implementing new requirements,” explains Tobias Annegarn, Product Owner IT Platforms, Atruvia AG.
Atruvia achieved major gains after implementing Turbonomic. The transformation delivered measurable and strategic outcomes. Within 18 months, the company decommissioned over 1,000 physical servers—reducing its hardware footprint by 20% without impacting stability or availability. This consolidation cut operating costs, lowered energy consumption and reduced CO₂ emissions, advancing Atruvia’s sustainability goals.
Beyond cost and efficiency gains, resilience improved significantly. AI-driven resource optimization eliminated bottlenecks and helped ensure business continuity during peak loads. Application and platform teams now collaborate through shared data insights, accelerating automation and decision-making.
With its modern, automated hybrid cloud platform, Atruvia enables banks to launch new services faster, with high performance and sustainability—strengthening its role as a strategic digitalization partner for Germany’s cooperative banking network.
Atruvia AG is the central IT service provider for cooperative banks in Germany. Their portfolio is focused on IT solutions and services specifically tailored to banks, ranging from data center operations to banking procedures and app development. With EUR 1.7 billion in revenue and 5,500 employees, Atruvia is one of the largest IT service providers in Germany, serving 91 million bank accounts, 155,000 banking workplaces and processing 120 billion mainframe transactions.
Built for hybrid and multicloud complexity, IBM Turbonomic gives IT teams the trust and control to operate with confidence.
