Atruvia AG, the central IT service provider for cooperative banks in Germany, is on a journey to transform themselves from being a traditional data center operator to a holistic digitalization partner. They aim to deliver innovative IT solutions that enable banks to thrive in a rapidly evolving financial landscape.

With a history rooted in traditional data center operations, Atruvia faced the challenge of evolving their IT infrastructure to meet growing demands for availability, flexibility and speed in banking services.

Historically, their optimizations were manual, reactive and limited to individual infrastructure layers. This fragmented approach failed to recognize the overall context and interconnectedness of the IT ecosystem.

To support the banking requirements of tomorrow, Atruvia aspired to create a modern, automated hybrid cloud platform. The goal was to move beyond viewing IT infrastructure as an end but instead make it an enabler for secured, sustainable and agile banking services.

Achieving this goal required an integrated, automated approach to resource management—one that could ensure stability, performance and cost efficiency while improving resilience. To address this challenge, Atruvia embarked on a significant transformation of their IT infrastructure.