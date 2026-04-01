Banking on speed and security

After decades of growth, Atruvia’s tech stack reached a breaking point as the company’s infrastructure expanded across datacenters, OpenShift clusters, and public clouds — each with its own tools, processes, and compliance frameworks. Fragmented automation, manual provisioning, and inconsistent governance began slowing delivery and innovation. What once ensured stability and reach had become a tangled web of dependencies.

“We were running 250,000 workstations and thousands of virtual machines,” said Martin Pelke, Product Owner for Infrastructure as Code at Atruvia. “We were operating with a weird stack of tooling that you fuse together. And it was still always process-oriented rather than product-oriented.”

The strain reached a critical point when Atruvia needed to scale its OpenShift footprint from a handful of clusters to as many as forty. Ticket-based workflows and manual handoffs meant developers waited weeks for new resources, while institutional knowledge remained locked in silos. A fundamentally different approach was needed.