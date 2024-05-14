Krannert and Rockhurst turned to AtlasRTX, an IBM Business Partner, to implement digital resources capable of communicating with anyone, at any time.

AtlasRTX uses a combination of AI, digital assistants and human teams to help universities facilitate meaningful engagement with their students. “Our philosophy is that humans and digital assistants work better together,” says Mike Bills, President at AtlasRTX. “We want virtual and human resources working in tandem to give students the best service possible.”

With the AtlasRTX conversational AI engagement platform, institutions like Purdue and Rockhurst can assign responsibilities to their digital assistants and staff based on their needs at the time. As Bills notes, “Digital assistants are better suited for certain functions, like answering frequently asked questions, while university staff are more equipped to handle later-stage engagement, like bringing students in for a campus visit.”

Krannert implemented an AtlasRTX digital assistant powered by IBM watsonx™ Assistant technology for its residential and online graduate business programs. Because Purdue recruits internationally, Krannert's digital assistant had to be able to communicate in hundreds of different languages.

IBM watsonx Assistant is built on natural language processing (NLP) models that enable digital assistants to intelligently process large amounts of language data. With linguistic capabilities like intent classification and entity recognition, a digital assistant built and trained on IBM watsonx Assistant can learn to understand conversations as a native speaker would, no matter what language is being spoken.

Additionally, IBM watsonx Assistant has a nuanced understanding of the businesses it supports, like higher education, so not only does it respond to student inquiries with the right words, it also does so in the correct context. “In many cases, international students prefer to engage with a digital assistant. They can ask questions in their native language, knowing the digital assistant understands them, doesn’t cast judgement and is always available,” says Bills.



Rockhurst deployed an EduBot, known colloquially as “Kaycee,” for its undergraduate programs. Kaycee, also powered by IBM watsonx Assistant, is a specialized digital assistant that serves as a crucial point of contact for Rockhurst’s undergraduate prospects. Kaycee engages in hundreds of conversations every day, answering questions and converting prospects into applicants.

“Engagement doesn’t begin and end on the home page,” says Bills. “Prospects will have new questions and needs based on where they are in their college journey. Kaycee can switch channels to continue interacting with them offline via SMS, web chats, and in-app or social messaging. As an example, Kaycee might send students a reminder text to complete their FAFSA forms.”

As students deepen their research into Rockhurst, Kaycee is with them every step of the way—24 hours a day, seven days a week. Kaycee provides coverage for staff members during off hours and serves as an additional resource for students around the clock.

The tailored, multichannel engagement and 24/7 availability Kaycee provides opens the door for strategic human engagement with prospects further down the line.

“Digital assistants have been a game-changer for us. Before implementing Kaycee, our users had to rely on a staff person being available to help them find very specific information or complete certain forms. We don’t have a 24/7 call center, so adding Kaycee as a resource alongside our staff allows us to better serve our students at the level they expect from Rockhurst, both in person and online,” says Dave Hunt, Associate Vice President of Marketing at Rockhurst University.