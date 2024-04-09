Asten Santé is a prominent home healthcare service provider, catering to nearly 120,000 patients daily across France. Originally a non-profit organization, it is now a subsidiary of the La Poste Group and affiliated with the La Poste Santé & Autonomie branch.

Over three years ago, Asten Santé initiated discussions on implementing a tool to automate budget construction and facilitate its analysis. "We were looking for a decision-making and steering tool for our management and operational teams." explains Laurence Paquereau, Group Control Manager, Asten Santé.

The diversity of the company's activities makes the process of generating sales increasingly complex... as does its affiliation with the La Poste Group. "Being part of the La Poste Group means going through 5 budgetary steps per year: 1 budget and 4 estimates. In other words, the budget construction and development phases are carried out five times a year, which represents a significant workload. Having a budgeting tool has therefore enabled us to speed up these operations, while ensuring that they are more reliable and secure.”

Asten Santé rapidly turned to Next Decision, a partner with which it had already collaborated on Business Intelligence projects, as well as IBM Cognos TM1 and IBM Planning Analytics solutions. "In a previous position, one of the team's management controllers had worked with these IBM solutions: he was familiar with the effectiveness of the tools and the benefits we could derive from them." notes Laurence Paquereau.