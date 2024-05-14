Arrow International (NZ) Ltd

“We want to empower our workforce and get project/site managers out of site offices and into the field more,” explains Wayne Broekhals, IT manager for Arrow, a leading construction company in New Zealand.

The construction industry has long faced very low margins and high expectations, and Arrow believes mobile solutions are critical in helping the company reduce costs while increasing quality. “A lot of time and value is lost when project/site managers have to bring notes and photos from the project site back to their offices and reenter that data into an IT system,” says Broekhals.



Through the company’s enterprise mobility initiative, Arrow’s IT team is deploying a variety of new mobile construction-based apps that enable project/site managers to capture and share information from the construction site with colleagues and subcontractors. It’s a huge step in helping streamline processes and reduce construction delays. But critical to the success of the program was enterprise mobility management and mobile security.



“Previously, devices would have to come back to our office to be reprogrammed,” says Broekhals. “There was considerable time, effort and cost involved to courier them back and forth, and when the devices were out in the field, we had no visibility if someone had jailbroken their phone, or if the device had a virus. There was a very high risk in terms of protecting our intellectual property. The demand for mobility is just going to increase over time and we couldn’t facilitate that with our previous approach.”