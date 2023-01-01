“Providing innovative solutions that bolster security and resilience, Arrow is committed to empowering organizations to safeguard their digital assets so they can thrive in an increasingly complex cyber landscape. IBM watsonx has garnered industry recognition, reinforcing Arrow’s enthusiasm for generative AI and offering cutting-edge innovations for their customers. By harnessing the power of watsonx.ai, Arrow can help customers transform their core business operations with intelligence, helping ensure accuracy, scalability, and adaptability.”
Matthew Brennan
Vice President, Supplier Alliances
Arrow Electronics
Arrow Electronics (link resides outside of ibm.com) guides innovation forward for over 210,000 leading technology manufacturers and service providers. With 2022 sales of USD 37 billion, they develop technology solutions that help improve business and daily life.
Their broad portfolio that spans the entire technology landscape helps customers create, make and manage forward-thinking products that make the benefits of technology accessible to as many people as possible.
