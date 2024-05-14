When someone goes out of their way to help you, it’s an experience you don’t forget in a hurry. Finding a way to say yes to customers has been key to ArcBest’s success in North America’s competitive shipping and logistics space. As many of its managers neared retirement age, the company needed to develop a new generation of leaders to carry forward its values-driven culture.

Kellie Black, Manager of Organizational Effectiveness at ArcBest, begins: “We’ve developed a strong reputation for treating the customer right—and our skilled talent and values-driven culture play a crucial role in enabling and spreading that ethos. Because of our unique culture and business model, the onboarding time for an external candidate can be significant. For that reason, we aim to recruit great culture fits and to develop and promote talent internally.”



ArcBest knew that it would soon need new operational leaders across its more than 250 locations in North America. To help build a strong bench of future leadership talent, the company placed a strong focus on performance management, succession management, and leadership development.



“We wanted to look at more than just the skills required to succeed in a role,” says Black. “We knew that it was equally important to understand the specific competencies and behaviors that made our existing leaders top performers in their jobs.”



To manage the talent lifecycle from hiring to retiring, ArcBest relies on Cornerstone’s enterprise-class solutions for learning, succession and performance management. To enable its future-looking performance management strategy, the company wanted to add role-specific competencies.



“In the past, our field managers used generic performance review documents. This made it extremely difficult for them to identify the role-specific skills that employees needed if they wanted to progress to a leadership position, and to provide the coaching they needed to get there,” comments Black. “To help our managers to have those conversations in a consistent way across the organization, we looked for a partner to support us in achieving our goal.”